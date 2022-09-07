Documents on Ukraine Grain Export Have No Data on Deliveries to Developing States - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The documents on the export of grain from Ukraine do not contain data on the volume of deliveries to developing countries, but the agreements were concluded under the pretext of deliveries to these states in order to avoid starvation in the poorest countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"In these documents, unfortunately, there is no mention of how much food, including exported from Ukraine, should go to developing countries, it was just all done under the pretext of ensuring the interests of the poorest countries, so that there would be no hunger there," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.