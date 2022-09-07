UrduPoint.com

Documents On Ukraine Grain Export Have No Data On Deliveries To Developing States - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Documents on Ukraine Grain Export Have No Data on Deliveries to Developing States - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The documents on the export of grain from Ukraine do not contain data on the volume of deliveries to developing countries, but the agreements were concluded under the pretext of deliveries to these states in order to avoid starvation in the poorest countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"In these documents, unfortunately, there is no mention of how much food, including exported from Ukraine, should go to developing countries, it was just all done under the pretext of ensuring the interests of the poorest countries, so that there would be no hunger there," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

54 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

1 hour ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.