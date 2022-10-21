UrduPoint.com

Documents Seized By FBI At Trump Residence Related To Iran, China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Documents Seized by FBI at Trump Residence Related to Iran, China - Reports

The documents seized by the FBI from the Florida residence of former US President Donald Trump contained information about Iran and China, the Washington Post reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The documents seized by the FBI from the Florida residence of former US President Donald Trump contained information about Iran and China, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Some of the materials included sensitive intelligence about Iran and China, the report said, citing anonymous sources, who specified that at least one secret document concerned Iran's missile program.

A number of other documents contained intelligence about China, the report said.

The disclosure of information contained in the documents could potentially pose a number of potential problems - from the identification of US intelligence officers to information gathering methods and the potential threat of retaliation by other countries, the report added.

In August, Trump sued the US Justice Department after the FBI searched his Florida residence, where investigators seized several dozen boxes with about 11,000 documents. The Trump team also asked Judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special master to review the seized materials for any privileged documents and prohibit Justice Department investigators from using the materials in their probe until they were reviewed.

Trump said he declassified all the documents he took to his residence in Florida upon leaving the White House, noting that the president can do this just by thinking about it.

