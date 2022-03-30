Documents obtained from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories show Kiev's plans to use drones capable of spraying deadly substances, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Documents obtained from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories show Kiev's plans to use drones capable of spraying deadly substances, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"Of particular interest are documents showing plans for the Kiev regime to use unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying and spraying lethal substances," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

The Kiev regime was seriously considering the possibility of using biological weapons against the population of Donbas and Russia he said.

The ministry will tell in more detail about the results of the analysis of the documents received and the facts revealed at a special briefing, he added.