Documents Show Trump Pressed Justice Dept. To Overturn Election Results - US House Panel

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

Former US President Donald Trump made a series of attempts to exert pressure on the Justice Department to overturn the results of November 2020 election, according to documents released by US House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump made a series of attempts to exert pressure on the Justice Department to overturn the results of November 2020 election, according to documents released by US House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Tuesday.

"Today, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, released new documents showing President Trump's efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election," the Committee said in a news release.

Mononey said the documents show Trump tried to corrupt the US chief law enforcement agency "in a brazen attempt to overturn an election that he lost."

The congressowman characterized these events as "attempted subversion of democracy" and called on Trump's aides who advised him to make "unlawful actions" to answer questions from lawmakers.

On December 14 - the day electors in each state certified the Electoral College votes - Trump's White House Assistant sent an email with the subject "From POTUS" to then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, the release said.

"The email attached materials about alleged voter fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, including 'talking points' that asserted, 'a Cover-up is Happening regarding the voting machines in Michigan,' and, 'Michigan cannot certify for Biden,'" the release said.

Soon thereafter, Trump sent these materials to other officials, the release also said.

Other documents revealed that Trump conducted similar actions in December 2020 and in early January 2021, the release added.

On January 6, a group of Trump's supporters entered the Capitol to protest the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election victory in several US states Tramp claimed were illegitimate. In the four months since the event, about 440 individuals have been arrested with more than 125 charged on charges of trespassing, impeding law enforcement and assaulting a police officer.

