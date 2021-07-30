Documents Show Trump Pressed Justice Dept. to Overturn 2020 Election Results - Lawmakers

The House Oversight Committee on Friday released documents that it said show that former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election

"Today, Rep. Carolyn B.

Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, released handwritten notes taken by then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard P. Donoghue of a December 27, 2020, phone call with former President Donald J. Trump and former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. These notes reveal attempts by former President Trump to directly pressure the two most senior officials at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to overturn the certified results of the 2020 election or risk losing their jobs," the committee said in a press release.