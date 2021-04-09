Documents Show US Republican States Spending Big Sums on Lethal Injections Drugs - Reports

Documents reveal that three US Republican-controlled states are spending huge sums of their taxpayer's money to buy pharmaceutical drugs for lethal injections from illicit dealers since pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors are against the use of their drugs in executions, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing the documents

According to the media outlet, Arizona tops the list of these illegal spending as a document showed that in October 2020, the department of corrections ordered 1,000 vials with pentobarbital, a substance used in lethal injections totaling $1.5 million.

Other documents obtained by the newspaper relate to Tennessee and Missouri, where the departments of corrections spent $190,000 and $160,000 for lethal injections drugs over the past several years.

According to the media outlet, since 2015, 10 inmates were put to death in Missouri by lethal injection, costing the taxprayers about $16,000 per execution on average.

Arizona put executions on hold after the 2014 death of Joseph Wood, who was injected for 15 times over almost 2 hours of gasping and groaning while being strapped to the gurney. The execution that should have taken about 10 minutes was described as "botched." Arizona is now seeking to restart executions.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors in the United States argue that medical drugs must be used to save live and not vice versa. This prompts some states' authorities to look for alternative ways to receive these drugs that are often unlawful.