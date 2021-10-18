Documents to Be Adopted After Troika, Moscow Format Meetings on Afghanistan - Kabulov

Final documents will be adopted after the Extended Troika (Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan) and the Moscow format meetings on Afghanistan this week, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday

"It is planned (to adopt documents)," Kabulov said.