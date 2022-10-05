UrduPoint.com

Dodik Backs Donbas' Right To Self-Determination Regardless Of Western Countries' Opinion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, have the right to self-determination, Serb co-president of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Peoples have the right to hold referendums. As far as I understand, the Russian people live on this territory, and they have the right to decide and make a decision. This decision should simply be respected, and nothing more," Dodik said.

Dodik pointed to "double standards" in that the referendums serving the interests of the United States, in particular, enjoy the support of its Western allies, as was the case in Kosovo.

"Now Russia has done something very important ” it has restored the principles of the UN Charter and the right of peoples to self-determination, which is the highest principle of international law," Dodik said, adding that "Russia does not need to look around for whether or not other countries have recognized the results.

"

From September 23-27, the LPR and the DPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, held referendums and voted for the accession to Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to the country. Putin signed laws on formal accession of the regions to Russia earlier on Wednesday.

