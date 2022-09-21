Dodik Calls to Respect Decision of People in Donbas to Hold Referendums

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, told Sputnik that referendums in Donbas is an independent decision of people who live there, and their choice should be respected.

Earlier this week, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions said that they would stage referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27.

"Certainly, the issue of the referendum is an important topic in recent days, and we believe that the issue of accession is an autonomous decision both for these regions and for Russia itself.

Therefore, we will respect their choice and the way they choose to integrate," Dodik said.

He added that he believes that the desire of people in Donbas to join Russia is objective.

"Of course, Russian people live in these areas, so we treat their desire with understanding and believe that their expression and desire to join Russia is objective," Dodik said.