UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dodon Accuses Moldovan President Sandu Of Trying To 'Usurp Power' Amid Government Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Dodon Accuses Moldovan President Sandu of Trying to 'Usurp Power' Amid Government Crisis

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Moldova's former president and the leader of the Party of Socialists, Igor Dodon, on Monday accused the sitting head of state, Maria Sandu, of trying to "usurp power."

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned in December so that the country could hold early parliamentary elections. In accordance with the Moldovan legislation, the president must nominate a candidate for the post of prime minister, but instead of this, Sandu went to the Constitutional Court to ask whether the parliament could announce its dissolution. The court declined such an option. Dodon, in turn, convened on Monday a meeting of the executive committee of the Party of Socialists to discuss the constitutional and government crisis.

"Several months ago, I said that the worst possible scenario is a complete blockade of the work of state institutions.

I have to say that this happened due to inaction and violation of the constitution by the incumbent president, who is afraid of taking responsibility. Now, we have political shows, constitutional and political blockade and increasingly visible attempts by the president to usurp power," Dodon said at a briefing.

According to the politician, Sandu is attempting to cover up her inaction with an active foreign agenda, leaving the country for working trips to Kiev and Brussels.

Moldova's next parliamentary elections must be held by 2023, although opposition parties have called for the vote to be brought forward in a bid to gain the mandate to pursue pro-EU policies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Brussels Kiev Moldova December Post Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi calls on youth to lead designing ..

6 minutes ago

UAE signs agreement to host permanent headquarters ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Sta ..

1 hour ago

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

2 hours ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.