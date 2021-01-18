Dodon Accuses Moldovan President Sandu of Trying to 'Usurp Power' Amid Government Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Moldova's former president and the leader of the Party of Socialists, Igor Dodon, on Monday accused the sitting head of state, Maria Sandu, of trying to "usurp power."

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned in December so that the country could hold early parliamentary elections. In accordance with the Moldovan legislation, the president must nominate a candidate for the post of prime minister, but instead of this, Sandu went to the Constitutional Court to ask whether the parliament could announce its dissolution. The court declined such an option. Dodon, in turn, convened on Monday a meeting of the executive committee of the Party of Socialists to discuss the constitutional and government crisis.

"Several months ago, I said that the worst possible scenario is a complete blockade of the work of state institutions.

I have to say that this happened due to inaction and violation of the constitution by the incumbent president, who is afraid of taking responsibility. Now, we have political shows, constitutional and political blockade and increasingly visible attempts by the president to usurp power," Dodon said at a briefing.

According to the politician, Sandu is attempting to cover up her inaction with an active foreign agenda, leaving the country for working trips to Kiev and Brussels.

Moldova's next parliamentary elections must be held by 2023, although opposition parties have called for the vote to be brought forward in a bid to gain the mandate to pursue pro-EU policies.