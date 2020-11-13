Dodon Announces Election Rallies Across Moldova on Friday Ahead of Weekend Runoff

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is seeking a reelection the weekend runoff, has said that nationwide rallies in his support will be held on Friday.

"Today, a rally will be held in Chisinau at 11:00 a.m. [9:00 GMT], where the results of the election campaign will be summed up.

Several thousand people will join, certainly, maintaining social distance. Such rallies will take place throughout Moldova today," Dodon said in a live broadcast on Facebook.

Moldova held the first round of the presidential election on November 1. Maia Sandu, ex-prime minister and leader of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, won 36.1 percent of the vote, followed by Socialist Dodon with 32.6 percent.

They will meet in the runoff on November 15.