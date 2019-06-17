Dodon Believes Democratic Party Supporters Will Try to Destabilize Situation in Moldova

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon believes that supporters of the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM), which tried to seize power in the country with the help of the Constitutional Court just over a week ago, are planning to avenge their recent defeat by trying to destabilize the situation in the country.

"The [DPM's] regime has suffered a devastating defeat, but it did not go anywhere, it is lying low in all government bodies, in law enforcement agencies, and in local authorities. It seeks quick revenge, and to do this, it will try to destabilize the situation in all sectors of the economy and social sphere, of which there are already the first signals," Dodon posted on Facebook.

The president thinks that such risks could be eliminated only if the parliamentary majority and the government acted as a team and agreed to compromise.

"In order for the new government to get stronger, we urgently need, at least temporarily, to declare a moratorium on the ideological and geopolitical differences that divide us," the president said.

Dodon also announced that he was going to legally ban lawmakers from switching from one parliamentary faction to another one.

"I want to guarantee members of all parties represented in the country's parliament that we will not allow political tourism and lawmakers' switches from one faction to another. Each lawmaker must belong to the faction for which voted the voters who handed them their mandates .

.. We will make sure that this rule becomes law," the president added.

The political crisis started in Moldova after February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority of votes. Under the Moldovan Constitution, the parties had no more than 90 days or three months after the validation of final electoral results to decide on a new government, otherwise, the country's president would be obliged to dissolve the legislature and call a new vote.

The Moldovan Party of Socialists, which support closer ties with Russia, and ACUM signed a cooperation agreement on June 8 to form a new government, but, according to the DPM, the agreement came one day past the deadline.

After Dodon refused to prorogue parliament, the DPM turned to the Constitutional Court, which backed the democrats, ruling on June 9 to temporarily transfer Dodon's powers to DPM member and former Prime Minister Pavel Filip, who later issued an order dissolving the legislature and calling snap elections.

Parliament and Dodon described the DPM's actions as an attempt to usurp power. On June 11, the president declared Filip's order null and void.

On June 14, Filip's government announced its voluntary resignation, with the Constitution Court annulling its decision related to the dissolution of parliament and early elections. The DPM said that it would act as an opposition to the government in the legislature.