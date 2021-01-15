UrduPoint.com
Dodon Believes Sandu's Inaction Triggered Political Crisis In Moldova

Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:11 PM

Dodon Believes Sandu's Inaction Triggered Political Crisis in Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, the leader of the Party of Socialists, believes that the inaction of President Maia Sandu has triggered the current political crisis in the country.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned in December so that the country could hold early parliamentary elections. In accordance with local legislation, the president must nominate a candidate for prime minister, but instead of this, Sandu went to the Constitutional Court to ask whether the parliament could announce its dissolution.

"There is a political, constitutional and governmental crisis in the country, provoked by the inaction of the current president," Dodon said on Facebook.

Dodon added that he decided to convene the executive committee of the Party of Socialists on January 18 to discuss the difficult political situation in the country after the election of the new president.

The Party of Action and Solidarity, which was founded by Sandu, has pushed for the dissolution of parliament with the aim of holding elections.

Moldova's next parliamentary elections must be held by 2023, although opposition lawmakers have expressed their desire to hold a snap vote in order to gain the mandate to pursue pro-EU policies.

