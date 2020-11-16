UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dodon Congratulates Sandu On Election But Remarks On Number Of Breaches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:47 PM

Dodon Congratulates Sandu on Election But Remarks on Number of Breaches

Moldovan President Igor Dodon congratulated Maia Sandu on "preliminary results", which showed that she won the presidential runoff, but remarked on the high number of irregularities

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon congratulated Maia Sandu on "preliminary results", which showed that she won the presidential runoff, but remarked on the high number of irregularities.

"Preliminary results show that Maia Sandu won.

I congratulate her on that preliminary result, but the election process will be completed when all the reports of breaches will have been checked," Dodon said.

"My campaign registered an unprecedented number of breaches during the election, we will check them all," Dodon said.

The incumbent president asked his supporters to avoid taking to the street and called on Sandu to ask the same of her supporters. The president said he would go to the election commission and to court to protect interests of the people.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Same All Court

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto says his Gilgit-Baltistan election ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Maintains Contact With Trump Administration ..

3 minutes ago

Elderly woman killed by neighbour

4 minutes ago

PTI workers hold meeting for preparation of Rashak ..

4 minutes ago

South Australia on high alert over coronavirus out ..

4 minutes ago

Preparations Ongoing for Meeting of Co-Chairs of R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.