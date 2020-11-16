Dodon Congratulates Sandu on Election But Remarks on Number of Breaches

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon congratulated Maia Sandu on "preliminary results", which showed that she won the presidential runoff, but remarked on the high number of irregularities.

"Preliminary results show that Maia Sandu won.

I congratulate her on that preliminary result, but the election process will be completed when all the reports of breaches will have been checked," Dodon said.

"My campaign registered an unprecedented number of breaches during the election, we will check them all," Dodon said.

The incumbent president asked his supporters to avoid taking to the street and called on Sandu to ask the same of her supporters. The president said he would go to the election commission and to court to protect interests of the people.