Dodon Extends Congratulations To Biden On Being Elected As Next US President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Dodon Extends Congratulations to Biden on Being Elected as Next US President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Outgoing Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday that he had congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next US president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against incumbent Donald Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.

"On behalf of the people of the Republic of Moldova and my own, I have the honor to extend my sincere and cordial congratulations to Mr. Joseph Biden on his election as President of the United States of America," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The Moldovan leader added that his country was interested in boosting traditional relations of friendship and cooperation with the United States, "based on the enhanced potential of the Strategic Dialog" between the countries.

More Stories From World

