Dodon Hopes Successor Will Strengthen Moldovan Relations With EAEU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The outgoing Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Friday expressed hope that President-elect Maia Sandu would contribute to the development of relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) once inaugurated.

"I hope that the president-elect of Moldova, who will take office in two weeks, will continue to promote the development of cooperation between Moldova and the countries of the union, which as we see is turning into an attractive integration association, one of the world centers of economic powers," Dodon said while participating in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a video format.

Dodon believes that there would be a difficult internal political situation in Moldova next year, and most likely, early parliamentary elections will be held. The president stressed that the majority of Moldovan citizens support the continuation of a balanced foreign policy and the development of relations with the EAEU.

On Thursday, Moldova's Constitutional Court confirmed the results of the November 15 presidential runoff, which saw Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, garner 57.75 percent of the vote, giving her victory over pro-Moscow Dodon. The presidential inauguration will be held on December 24.