UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dodon Hopes Successor Will Strengthen Moldovan Relations With EAEU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Dodon Hopes Successor Will Strengthen Moldovan Relations With EAEU

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The outgoing Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Friday expressed hope that President-elect Maia Sandu would contribute to the development of relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) once inaugurated.

"I hope that the president-elect of Moldova, who will take office in two weeks, will continue to promote the development of cooperation between Moldova and the countries of the union, which as we see is turning into an attractive integration association, one of the world centers of economic powers," Dodon said while participating in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in a video format.

Dodon believes that there would be a difficult internal political situation in Moldova next year, and most likely, early parliamentary elections will be held. The president stressed that the majority of Moldovan citizens support the continuation of a balanced foreign policy and the development of relations with the EAEU.

On Thursday, Moldova's Constitutional Court confirmed the results of the November 15 presidential runoff, which saw Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, garner 57.75 percent of the vote, giving her victory over pro-Moscow Dodon. The presidential inauguration will be held on December 24.

Related Topics

World Vote European Union Moldova November December Court

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

10 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

26 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

56 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

57 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.