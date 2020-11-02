Dodon Leading in Moldovan Presidential Election With 34.3% - CEC Preliminary Data

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, is leading in the Sunday's election with 34.3 percent of votes, Moldovan Central Election Commission head Dorin Cimil said after the beginning of the vote counting.

"The Central Election Commission has started the vote counting, we present the first results.

As you can see, Igor Dodon is in the lead," Cimil said.

As of 11:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT), Dodon gained 34.3 percent of votes.

Dodon is one of eight candidates vying for the office. His main rival in this election is the leader of Action and Solidarity Party and former prime minister, Maia Sandu. If none of the eight candidates wins over a half of the vote a runoff election will be held on November 15.