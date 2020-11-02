UrduPoint.com
Dodon Leads In Moldovan Presidential Election With 36.07%- CEC After Counting 52% Of Votes

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Dodon Leads in Moldovan Presidential Election With 36.07%- CEC After Counting 52% of Votes

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, is leading in the Sunday's election with 36.07 percent of votes, Moldovan Central Election Commission said after counting 52 percent of ballots.

His main rival in this election is the leader of Action and Solidarity Party and former prime minister, Maia Sandu, who comes second with 30.64 percent of votes.

