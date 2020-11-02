UrduPoint.com
Dodon Leads Over Sandu With 35.85%, Election Commission Says With 90% Of Votes Counted

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:00 AM

Dodon Leads Over Sandu With 35.85%, Election Commission Says With 90% of Votes Counted

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, is leading in the Sunday's election by a narrow margin, with his rival Maia Sandu having 32.08% of the votes against Dodon's 35.85%, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Moldova said after 90% of the votes had been counted.

Earlier, after counting 75 percent of the ballots, the commission said that the president of Moldova would be elected in the second round on November 15, since none of the candidates had managed to receive the majority of the votes in the first round.

After more than 50 percent of the votes were counted, the CEC said that Dodon had 36.07 percent, while the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity and Moldova's former prime minister, Maia Sandu, had 30.64 percent of the votes.

