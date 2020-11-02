Dodon Notes Good Work of CEC During Presidential Election in Moldova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, noted the good work of the Central Election Commission (CEC) during the presidential election, adding that they were free and democratic.

"As the acting president and a presidential candidate, I want to thank all employees of government agencies, such as the CEC and electoral bureaus. I want to thank the law enforcement officers who ensured free and democratic elections. You have managed to organize the vote in a better way, although there is still a couple of hours of work on the vote counting," Dodon said at a briefing.

The turnout at Sunday's presidential ballot in Moldova has so far reached 42.73 percent, and thus the election was declared valid.

Dodon is one of eight candidates vying for the office. His main rival in this election is the leader of Action and Solidarity Party and former prime minister, Maia Sandu. If none of the eight candidates wins over a half of the vote a runoff election will be held on November 15.