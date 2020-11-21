Dodon Says Anti-Russian Policy Would Bring 'Nothing Good' to Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Outgoing Moldovan President Igor Dodon has said that he expects "nothing good" if his successor, Maia Sandu, chooses to pursue anti-Russian policy.

"If the future president pursues an anti-Russian policy, it will be nothing good either for the country or for this politician. At the national level, it will be offset by the parliament and the government, and we will pursue a balanced policy," Dodon said live on the NTV Moldova channel.

According to the incumbent president, Sandu shows she cares about Russian-speaking voters only during the campaign, which is, however, based on rapprochement with the West.

Despite her pro-EU stance, Sandu herself has repeatedly said that she will make efforts to establish positive and pragmatic relations with Russia.

Dodon, in turn, expressed hope that the Russian leadership would continue supporting the Moldovan people.

"I very much hope that the Russian Federation will demonstrate wisdom and continue helping the Moldovan people. I hope that we will keep the current government and this will allow us to maintain strategic relations with Russia. I think that we will be able to convince our Russian partners that, regardless of a president's political statements, the power in the country is in the hands of the government and parliament," he stated.

Moldova held a presidential election on November 1 and a runoff on Sunday. Ex-Prime Minster Sandu defeated the incumbent president with 57.8 percent of the vote. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated her on winning the race and expressed hope for constructive cooperation.