Dodon Says Final Round of Moldova-Russia Talks on Loan Expected to Be Held Next Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The final round of negotiations between Chisinau and Moscow concerning Russia's 200 million euro ($216.6 million) loan to Moldova is expected to be held next week, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday.

Dodon has previously said that the negotiations would hopefully be over by October so that Moldova could receive funds by the end of the year.

"Most likely, next week there will be a final round of negotiations on the loan agreement. This makes it possible to assume that the agreement will be signed in late September of early October, then we will be able to receive money by the end of the year," Dodon told the Prime tv channel.

On May 7, the Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized the agreement on a previous loan of the same amount as unconstitutional. Dodon has said that he intended to resume negotiations with the Russian authorities on financial support.