Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday after a meeting with EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn that any legitimate government needs to put national interests ahead of personal ideological pursuits

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday after a meeting with EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn that any legitimate government needs to put national interests ahead of personal ideological pursuits.

Hahn visited Chisinau to meet with Dodon and several top level officials to reiterate the European Union's support for Moldova's new government.

"Johannes Hahn made an interesting comparison between the new Moldovan government and a football team. [He said] that when a national team comes out on the football field, the players need to forget that they represent different clubs and work to represent the entire country for which they are playing. I think this is an accurate metaphor for the legitimate [Moldovan] government, which put aside its ideological and geopolitical differences in the name of Moldova's national interests," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

Dodon thanked the EU delegates for their support and recognition of the Moldovan parliament's majority and government as well as for their support in the peaceful settlement of the political situation in Moldova.

Moldova has been recently gripped by an acute political crisis triggered by the February parliamentary elections. Following a three-month political stalemate due to the parliament failing to form a government, Moldova's Constitutional Court ruled to transfer Dodon's presidential powers to former Prime Minister Pavel Filip, after Dodon's party signed a coalition agreement with another party, thereby excluding Filip's Democratic Party from the government.

On June 15, the court reconsidered and canceled its previous decisions amid political pressure. Political leaders around the world welcomed the peaceful resolution of the crisis.