Dodon Says Hopes to Lower Retirement Age in Moldova by Last Presidential Decree

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said he hoped to lower the retirement age by his last presidential decree.

"It would be symbolic for me if the last decree that I signed was the decision to lower the retirement age to 57 years for women and 62 years for men. Such an initiative is being prepared, I discussed it with the Party of Socialists," Dodon said on N4 tv channel.

He recalled that the decision to raise the retirement age for men and women to 63 had been signed by President Nicolae Timofti in 2016, shortly before Dodon replaced him on the post.

The second round of presidential elections was held in Moldova on November 15. The citizens of Moldova elected the head of state for the next four years. According to the Central Election Commission, Maia Sandu won the presidential elections with 57.75 percent of the vote, while 42.25 percent of voters voted for Dodon. The inauguration of the new president of Moldova will take place on December 24.