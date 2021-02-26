Dodon Says Moldova Registered Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that the country registered Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

"Good news for all citizens of Moldova! A few minutes ago, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V was officially registered in the Republic of Moldova," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

