Dodon Says Moldova Registered Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that the country registered Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19.
"Good news for all citizens of Moldova! A few minutes ago, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V was officially registered in the Republic of Moldova," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.