Dodon Says Moldova Should Hold Early Parliamentary Vote by Early Summer Due to COVID-19

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Moldova should hold the early parliamentary elections in late spring or early summer, when the coronavirus situation stabilizes, President Igor Dodon expressed the belief in his interview with Sputnik.

Dodon said earlier that the parliament should be dissolved right after the presidential election, scheduled for November 1. He proposed holding the early parliamentary vote in the period between February and March. Under the Moldovan legislation, the early elections can be held no earlier than spring of 2021.

"The elections should be held in the second half of spring or in the beginning of summer, when we cope with the coronavirus. After the presidential election we will gather with the political parties to discuss if there is an opportunity to support this government through to the summer, so that we could hold the early parliamentary elections in a calm atmosphere," Dodon said.

However, lawmakers may be unwilling to continue supporting the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Ion Chicu, the president noted. In this case, the parliament may be dissolved earlier, since lawmakers will not be able to form a new cabinet due to absence of a stable majority.

In March, democrats and socialists formed a coalition in the Moldovan parliament. The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova currently holds 37 mandates, while the Democratic Party is represented by 11 lawmakers, which means the coalition comprises 48 parliamentarians. There are also three independent lawmakers who back the coalition. At least 51 votes are needed for a stable majority in the 101-seat Moldovan legislature.