CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Moldova's former president and the leader of the Party of Socialists, Igor Dodon, has said that the decision of Moldovan President Maia Sandu to include members of the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the Dignity and Truth Platform (DA), as well as the representatives of non-governmental organizations to the Supreme Security Council (CSS) threatens the country's security.

Earlier in the day, Sandu signed a decree on the creation of the new composition of the CSS that included leader of the PAS Igor Grosu, lawmaker from the DA Chiril Motpan and legislator from the PAS Sergiu Litvinenco, first Deputy Governor of Moldova's National Bank Vladimir Munteanu and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

"I have been puzzled by the news about President Maia Sandu's decision to appoint to Moldova's Supreme Security Council the party representatives of her political party unrelated to the state's executive bodies.

The appointment of dubious persons from non-governmental organizations to the CSS is a direct threat to the interests and security of the state," Dodon wrote on his Facebook account.

The politician stressed that some of the organizations, the members of which entered the CSS, received financing from abroad, adding that he was appalled by Sandu's decision to include the representatives of the pro-European parties in the CSS, which would allow them to obtain secret information regarding Moldova's national security.

The Supreme Security Council is an advisory body to Moldova's president. The permanent membership of the CSS includes the president, the prime minister, the parliament's chairman and other officials. The president of Moldova, by decree, may change the composition of the CSS and may invite other non-permanent members to attend the council's meeting.