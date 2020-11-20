Dodon Says New Moldovan President to Be Sworn-in December 24-25

Moldova's incumbent President Igot Dodon said on Friday that he would like to meet with Maia Sandu, who secured victory in the recent presidential election, to discuss the transition of power, since the new leader of the country is set to be sworn-in on December 24-25

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Moldova's incumbent President Igot Dodon said on Friday that he would like to meet with Maia Sandu, who secured victory in the recent presidential election, to discuss the transition of power, since the new leader of the country is set to be sworn-in on December 24-25.

"The election has shown that two politicians are supported in the country, Igor Dodon 'on the left side' and Maia Sandy 'on the right side.' It would be great to hold a meeting soon, as we need to discuss the handover of power, as inauguration is planned for December 24-25, and I have already tasked the protocol service of the presidential administration to get in touch with her team," Dodon said in a videoaddress, broadcast on Facebook.

Dodon noted that he recognizes Sandu as a legally elected president, but will not renounce his complaints over alleged violations in the vote.