Dodon Says Sandu Cannot Create European Conditions In Moldova Without Parliament's Support

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Dodon Says Sandu Cannot Create European Conditions in Moldova Without Parliament's Support

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term in office, said on Friday that his rival in the presidential election, former Prime Minister Maia Sandu would not be able to create European living standards within Moldova without the parliament's support.

The statement comes ahead of the presidential runoff scheduled for November 15.

"I understand that many of you are skeptical about us, me, I understand that you are voting based on geopolitics, and you think that if you choose Maia Sandu, she will create Europe in our home.

There will be no Europe! She does not have such an opportunity, the parliament's support, any ability to change the situation for the better," Dodon said during a video address, broadcast on his Facebook account.

According to the president, the country needs stability rather than promises of a European future.

On November 1, Moldovans went to the polls to elect a new president from eight candidates. Sandu won the first round of the country's presidential election with 36.16 percent of the vote and will face Dodon, who secured 32.61 percent, in the run off.

