Dodon Says Snap Parliamentary Election Will Not Get Moldova Out Of Political Crisis

Fri 05th March 2021

Early parliamentary elections will not be able to change the situation in Moldova, which has plunged into a political crisis, as the political parties will still need to be engaged in a dialogue to form the cabinet, former President Igor Dodon said on Friday

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned last December so that the country could hold early parliamentary elections. In accordance with Moldovan legislation, the president must nominate a candidate for the post of prime minister, but instead, President Maia Sandu went to the Constitutional Court to ask whether the parliament could announce its dissolution. The court declined such an option.

"Any way out of the political crisis can be found only through dialogue, as of now, there is no dialogue between the presidential administration and the parliament, thus, the president violates the orders of the Constitutional Court.

It seems to me that early parliamentary elections will not change the situation in the country, after that, we will have to conduct a dialogue again," Dodon said in a video message, broadcast on his Facebook account.

According to the ex-leader, the political instability in the country was triggered by the parties' reluctance to hold a dialogue within the parliament and other bodies. Following the span election, none of the parties will be able to secure a majority of the seats and have to reach an agreement, Dodon said, adding that this agreement can be reached now not to waste time and money for elections.

Moldova's next parliamentary elections must be held by 2023, although opposition lawmakers have expressed their desire to hold a snap vote to gain the mandate to pursue pro-EU policies.

