Dodon Vows To Appoint Co-Chairman Of Intergovernmental Russian-Moldovan Committee

Dodon Vows to Appoint Co-Chairman of Intergovernmental Russian-Moldovan Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev promised to appoint a co-chairman from Moldova in the intergovernmental committee so that it would resume its work, a source in the Russian delegation told reporters on Friday.

"President Dodon stressed that the overwhelming majority of Moldovan society and political parties are in favor of developing close cooperation with Russia," the source said.

According to the source, Dodon promised to appoint a co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission from Moldova in the near future.

"This will be Deputy Prime Minister [Vasily] Shova, he will be ready to resume a full-scale work with his Russian counterpart, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, who heads the Russian part of the committee," he added.

Dodon and Medvedev held a meeting earlier in the day. According to sources, the talks were "constructive."

