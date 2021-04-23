UrduPoint.com
Fri 23rd April 2021

Dodon's Party of Socialists Will Not Appeal Court Ruling on Parliament Dissolution

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Igor Dodon, a former Moldovan president and currently the leader of the Party of Socialists, said on Friday that his party would not appeal the Constitutional Court's decision on parliament's dissolution.

In late March, the incumbent Moldovan president, Maia Sandu, asked the Constitutional Court to validate her right to dissolve parliament and initiate early elections. In April, the court ruled Sandu's position as constitutional, with three judges voting in favor and two against. In response, the Party of Socialists that holds a majority in the parliament demanded the resignation of the president and the judges of the Constitutional Court. Dodon previously said that the parliament could adopt a declaration on the usurpation of power by the Constitutional Court.

"Today we held a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the Party of Socialists.

The Party of Socialists will not challenge the decision to dissolve the parliament, as it believes that early elections should be held this year, but only after the mass immunization of the population," Dodon said on Facebook.

At the same time, Dodon stressed that the socialists continue to insist on the resignation of the members of the Constitutional Court and will propose that the parliament pass a vote of no confidence in them.

On March 30, the Moldovan parliament approved the introduction of the two-month state of emergency from April 1 to May 30 over COVID-19. The pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has appealed to the Constitutional Court, asking that a recently-imposed COVID-19 state of emergency be recognized as unconstitutional. The country's parliament cannot be dissolved while the state of emergency is in effect.

