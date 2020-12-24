Does Brexit free Europe to seek closer union?

British politicians often speak of Brexit as an opportunity to escape Brussels' shackles, but does the departure also free Europe to go its own way? London's departure strips the bloc of its second largest economy after Germany's, and of France's only peer as a nuclear-armed European military power

But it also removes the biggest sceptic of an ever closer union.

Some of those who support deeper integration of the remaining 27 member states sense an opportunity, but the split could also unveil deeper fault lines masked by the Brexit storm.

For some, the decision in July at a marathon EU summit to move towards joint borrowing to fund a post-coronavirus recovery plan for the union is a sign of what can now be achieved.

"With the British, we wouldn't even have discussed this, they'd have said 'no' straight away," French professor Robert Frank, who wrote a book on Britain's difficult European relations, told AFP.

The stimulus plan, which emerged from four straight days and nights of haggling between EU leaders, was hailed as a breakthrough by EU enthusiasts.

"It's going to create a common fiscal policy for the EU that it hasn't ever had before," says Andrew Duff, a British former MEP and European federalist, now a visiting fellow at the European Policy Centre.

The joint borrowing was resisted by a coalition of so-called frugals -- the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Finland and Sweden -- who would once have counted on British support.

But, once France had convinced Germany -- a long-time holdout against any EU joint debt -- to get behind the plan, these smaller states were left exposed and eventually had to compromise.

"It isn't a determined, clearly thought out strategy, but it's a drift towards a more Federal EU," Duff argues.

In this reading, Brexit leaves France's President Emmanuel Macron freer to push forward an agenda of deeper EU integration.