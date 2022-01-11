UrduPoint.com

Does The Land Of Shakespeare Care For 400-year-old Moliere?

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 12:12 PM

Does the land of Shakespeare care for 400-year-old Moliere?

US actor Denis O'Hare could sense the ghost of Moliere smiling as he rode his co-star Olivia Williams like a horse on stage at London's National Theatre

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :US actor Denis O'Hare could sense the ghost of Moliere smiling as he rode his co-star Olivia Williams like a horse on stage at London's National Theatre.

Usually a rather cerebral place, the National's audience was in stitches as O'Hare's character Tartuffe, from the classic 17th-century French play, tried to disguise his adulterous antics as a bit of horseplay.

"The comedy translates across the centuries if you know what you're doing," O'Hare told AFP.

"Some of the funny was based on language, and some of it on sheer idiocy... But there are also great moments of pathos and human emotion that make it all the richer." That hit production of "Tartuffe" in 2019 was a reminder that Moliere, France's most celebrated playwright who turns 400 this week, can resonate in the land of Shakespeare.

It was not always the case.

"It used to be a box office manager's nightmare to have a Moliere production. You often had more people on stage than in the theatre," said Noel Peacock of the University of Glasgow, an expert on Moliere translations.

In the 1980s, one Sunday Times critic even feared that Moliere was an obstacle to a united Europe: "How can you trade freely with a nation whose best comedy does not travel?" But since those times, there has been a "complete turnaround," said Peacock.

There have been dozens of British productions in recent years -- three major versions of Tartuffe in London alone between 2016 and 2019.

He is attracting celebrities: Keira Knightly played in "The Misanthrope" in 2009 and David Tennant (of Doctor Who fame) in "Don Juan" in 2017.

