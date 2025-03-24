Does 'vibe Coding' Make Everyone A Programmer?
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 08:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Can a complete tech novice create a website using everyday language on ChatGPT?
That's the promise, misleading for some, of "vibe coding," the latest Silicon Valley catchphrase for an advance in generative AI that some say makes computer programming as simple as chatting online.
"You fully give in to the vibes, embrace exponentials, and forget that the code even exists," OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla employee Andrej Karpathy described in early February, in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), using the term for the first time.
"I'm building a project or web app, but it's not really coding -- I just see stuff, say stuff, run stuff, and copy-paste stuff, and it mostly works," he said.
The developer and entrepreneur was referring to the new generative AI models that produce lines of code on demand in everyday language, through writing or speech.
The concept of "vibe coding" remained confined to the AI community until New York Times columnist Kevin Roose claimed to have created websites and apps without any knowledge of programming.
"Just having an idea, and a little patience, is usually enough," he wrote.
The ChatGPT and Claude interfaces can write an entire program line by line on demand, as can Gemini, which launched its dedicated version, Gemini Canvas, on Tuesday.
Other generative AI platforms specifically dedicated to coding have also made their mark in recent months, from Cursor to Loveable, or Bolt, Replit and Windsurf.
"Maybe, just maybe, we're looking at a fundamental shift in how software is created and who creates it," said online marketing specialist Mattheo Cellini on Substack.
"It's unlikely to make coding irrelevant, but it may change the way developers work," suggested Yangfeng Ji, professor of computer science at the University of Virginia.
"This could lead to some job displacement, particularly for those focused solely on basic coding tasks."
Even before "vibe coding," a downturn was being seen by some in IT employment as the first effects of generative AI began to be felt.
The sector shed nearly 10,000 jobs in the US in February, according to the Department of Labor, and its headcount is at a three-year low.
- Expertise needed? -
Among code novices, many find it hard to catch the vibe.
"People who do not have programming expertise often struggle to use these kinds of models because they don't have the right kinds of tools or knowledge to actually evaluate the output," said Nikola Banovic, professor of computer science at the University of Michigan.
On social media, the few newbies who report on their "vibe coding" quickly complain that it's not as easy as some want to believe.
Without mastering computing complexities like digital directories, runtime environments or application programming interfaces (APIs), it's hard to create an app that works.
Despite his coding knowhow, Claude Rubinson, a professor of sociology at the University of Houston-Downtown, wanted to create an application for his students two years ago without tinkering with the code generated by ChatGPT.
After a lot of trial and error, the app finally worked, but "I'm convinced it wouldn't have worked if I hadn't understood the code," which allowed him to guide the interface using the appropriate language.
This brought home the importance of the "prompt": mastering the request submitted to obtain the desired result.
"Programmers have certain levels of AI literacy that allows them to get what they want out of the models," said Banovic.
Everyday users "will not know how to prompt," he warned.
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..
Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE
Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai
ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..
Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM
Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
More Stories From World
-
National flag hoisted at Pakistani Mission to mark Pakistan Day, with Amb. Asim vowing continued sup ..5 minutes ago
-
Swiatek into last 16 again, Dimitrov advances in Miami5 minutes ago
-
Aussie Open champ Keys crashes out to Filipino teenager5 minutes ago
-
Does 'vibe coding' make everyone a programmer?6 minutes ago
-
Does "vibe coding" make everyone a programmer?6 minutes ago
-
South Korea court reinstates impeached PM Han as acting president6 minutes ago
-
Canada down US to claim third in Nations League6 minutes ago
-
Trump's US migrant hunt spares no one from deportation6 minutes ago
-
Under threat from Trump, Canada calls snap elections for April 286 minutes ago
-
Vonn takes first comeback podium as Gut-Behrami wins World Cup super-G title16 minutes ago
-
Cavs beat Jazz to snap four-game NBA skid, Celtics and Pistons win36 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistani embassy in Washington to mark Pakistan Day46 minutes ago