WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Participants involved in the Afghan peace talks in Doha reaffirmed they will not recognize any Afghan government imposed through military force, according to a joint statement released on Thursday.

"Participants reaffirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force," the joint statement said.

The signatories in the statement include ambassadors and representatives from China, Uzbekistan, United States, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Qatar, United Nations, European Union, Germany, India, Norway, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistanon.