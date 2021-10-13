Doha Proposes Creating New Platform for International Cooperation on Afghanistan

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Qatar proposes creating a unified platform for international cooperation on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Wednesday.

Countries should not regard Afghanistan as a field for competition, it is necessary to unite views and set up a unified platform for cooperation, which should certainly involve Russia, the United States and China, Al-Thani said at a security forum.

Leading world powers need a platform to discuss the adoption of a potential UN Security Council resolution on sanctions against Afghanistan, the minister explained.

Al-Thani also expressed the belief that the global community should not just criticize the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) but praise their achievements.