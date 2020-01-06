UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doha Refutes Reports Alleging US Drone That Killed Soleimani Flew From Territory Of Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:07 PM

Doha Refutes Reports Alleging US Drone That Killed Soleimani Flew From Territory of Kuwait

Kuwaiti Armed Forces' General Staff on Monday refuted media reports alleging that the drone that was used by the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week was flown from the territory of Kuwait

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Kuwaiti Armed Forces' General Staff on Monday refuted media reports alleging that the drone that was used by the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week was flown from the territory of Kuwait.

"The General Staff of Kuwait's Army has categorically denied reports about the usage of the country's military bases to carry out attacks against certain targets in a neighboring country," state Kuwait news Agency said.

The general staff urged media to avoid publishing false information without proper verification, according to the report.

In the early hours of Friday, Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an drone strike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Shortly after, the US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible.

The assassination prompted the Iranian president to warn that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime. Baghdad has condemned the attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, protesting the use of its territory by the United States for attacks on other countries. On Saturday, Trump said that the US had identified 52 targets that would be struck if Iran attacks US individuals or assets.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Army Iran Iraq Kuwait Trump Tehran Baghdad United States Media From

Recent Stories

Flight change fees waived for Australians affected ..

24 minutes ago

UAEFA transitional committee approves 2020 general ..

39 minutes ago

China to promote mediation in price dispute settle ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, major stakeholder in long standing Kashm ..

1 minute ago

The UK May Finally Be Leaving the EU But Not Leavi ..

1 minute ago

Russia Defense Minister, Turkey Intelligence Chief ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.