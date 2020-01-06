Doha Refutes Reports Alleging US Drone That Killed Soleimani Flew From Territory of Kuwait

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Kuwaiti Armed Forces' General Staff on Monday refuted media reports alleging that the drone that was used by the United States to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week was flown from the territory of Kuwait.

"The General Staff of Kuwait's Army has categorically denied reports about the usage of the country's military bases to carry out attacks against certain targets in a neighboring country," state Kuwait news Agency said.

The general staff urged media to avoid publishing false information without proper verification, according to the report.

In the early hours of Friday, Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an drone strike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Shortly after, the US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq as soon as possible.

The assassination prompted the Iranian president to warn that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime. Baghdad has condemned the attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, protesting the use of its territory by the United States for attacks on other countries. On Saturday, Trump said that the US had identified 52 targets that would be struck if Iran attacks US individuals or assets.