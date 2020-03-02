Doha Says Ready to Assist Tehran in Combating COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has expressed his readiness to assist Tehran in fighting the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, during talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Sunday.

The statement came after the first COVID-19 case was registered in Qatar on Saturday. The patient is a Qatari male, 36, who has recently returned from Iran, one of the main virus hotbeds.

According to the news agency, the Qatari emir expressed his support for Iran in connection with a large number of people infected with the coronavirus disease and readiness to provide assistance in treating and combating the epidemic.

To date, Iran has registered over 900 people diagnosed with the disease, while 54 of them have already died.

On a global scale, the virus infected more than 87,000 people worldwide, while over 2,950 people died and over 40,000 have recovered.