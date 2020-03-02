UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doha Says Ready To Assist Tehran In Combating COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:10 AM

Doha Says Ready to Assist Tehran in Combating COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani has expressed his readiness to assist Tehran in fighting the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, during talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Sunday.

The statement came after the first COVID-19 case was registered in Qatar on Saturday. The patient is a Qatari male, 36, who has recently returned from Iran, one of the main virus hotbeds.

According to the news agency, the Qatari emir expressed his support for Iran in connection with a large number of people infected with the coronavirus disease and readiness to provide assistance in treating and combating the epidemic.

To date, Iran has registered over 900 people diagnosed with the disease, while 54 of them have already died.

On a global scale, the virus infected more than 87,000 people worldwide, while over 2,950 people died and over 40,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Iran Died Qatar Tehran Male Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

4 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

5 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.