Doha Sees Air Transportation, Agriculture Cooperation With Moscow As Priorities - Ministry

Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

Qatar considers air transportation, digital technology, agriculture and private sector cooperation through both countries' chambers of commerce to be primary areas of cooperation with Russia, a spokeswoman for Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Maryam Al Khalaf, told Sputnik on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Qatar considers air transportation, digital technology, agriculture and private sector cooperation through both countries' chambers of commerce to be Primary areas of cooperation with Russia, a spokeswoman for Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Maryam Al Khalaf, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, the Russian Energy Ministry announced that the 4th meeting of the Russia-Qatar Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation would take place on November 20 in Moscow. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari are set to chair the meeting.

"During the joint committee's session, the Qatari and Russian delegations will discuss multiple aspects of cooperation, [such as] investment, banking cooperation, energy, industrial, agricultural, and media cooperation, preparations for the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum. That said, we consider air transport, cooperation between private companies through the chambers of commerce, and agriculture," Al Khalaf said ahead of the meeting.

According to the official, the Qatari delegation will include members of the country's Civil Aviation Authority, Chamber of Commerce, and various ministries and companies, including Hassad, Ooredoo, Qatar Airways, and Qatar Petroleum.

"Qatar is interested in Russian companies' participation in the country's economic development program up to 2030, and would like to use their investment capabilities in the sports industry, and projects related to the 2020 [FIFA] World Cup," she added.

The spokeswoman noted that Doha was especially focused on supporting its partners' economies, including in Russia, where Qatar has invested over $2 billion into energy, oil, trade and real estate projects.

