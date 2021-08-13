UrduPoint.com

Doha Talk Participants Call For End To Violence, Attacks In Afghanistan - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Doha Talk Participants Call for End to Violence, Attacks in Afghanistan - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Participants of talks about intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Qatar issued a joint statement on Thursday calling on both sides in the country to end violence such as attacks on provincial capitals and bring peace to the country.

"Participants urged both sides to take steps to build trust and accelerate efforts to reach a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible," the joint statement said. "Participants called for a stop to violence and attacks immediately in and against provincial capitals and other cities."

Related Topics

Qatar Doha

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

12 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

12 minutes ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

12 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

12 minutes ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.