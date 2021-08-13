Doha Talk Participants Call for End to Violence, Attacks in Afghanistan - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Participants of talks about intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Qatar issued a joint statement on Thursday calling on both sides in the country to end violence such as attacks on provincial capitals and bring peace to the country.

"Participants urged both sides to take steps to build trust and accelerate efforts to reach a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible," the joint statement said. "Participants called for a stop to violence and attacks immediately in and against provincial capitals and other cities."