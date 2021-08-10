Doha Talks on Afghanistan With Participation of Taliban to Begin Tuesday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Talks in the Qatari capital Doha on the situation in Afghanistan with the participation of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) will begin on Tuesday, a source in the Afghan State Ministry for Peace (SMP) told Sputnik.

"The talks will start on Tuesday and will last three days," the source said.