Doing 'Business as Usual' With US, West No Longer Possible - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Doing "business as usual" with the United States and the West in general is no longer possible, both in principle and in the field of arms control, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry noted that due to the actions of the United States directed against Russia, there was a radical "change in circumstances compared to those that existed at the time of the conclusion of the New START (Strategic Arms reduction Treaty)."

"In such an environment, it is no longer possible to conduct 'business as usual' with the United States and the West in general, both in principle and in relation to the sphere of arms control, which is inseparable from geopolitical and military-strategic realities," the ministry emphasized, commenting on the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the suspension of Moscow's participation in the New START.