UrduPoint.com

DOJ Appeals Decision To Appoint Special Master In Trump Mar-a-Lago Probe - Court Filing

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 01:10 AM

DOJ Appeals Decision to Appoint Special Master in Trump Mar-a-Lago Probe - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The US Justice Department appealed a Federal judge's decision to appoint a special master in the federal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump violated US law by keeping classified records at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

"Notice is hereby given that the United States of America, Defendant in the above captioned matter, appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the order of the district court entered on September 5, 2022, Docket Entry 64," federal prosecutors said in a court filing.

On Monday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon said he would allow a third-party examination of some of the documents seized during a search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, suspending the government investigation. Cannon said he attributed his decision based on the potential harm from the disclosure of Trump's personal information. 

