DOJ Considering Special Counsel if Trump Runs in 2024 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would constitute the need to create a special counsel to oversee the two Federal investigations the former president is involved in, according to a CNN report citing sources familiar with the matter.

"They're not going to charge before they're ready to charge," one former Justice Department official with some insight into the thinking around the investigations said. "But there will be added pressure to get through the review" of cases earlier than the typical five-year window the DOJ has to bring charges.

Federal investigators are planning for much post-midterm election activity in Trump-related investigations, including indictments of some of Trump's associates and the potential unprecedented move of indicting a former president, which would be complicated by a Trump 2024 presidential campaign.

Earlier, reports citing aides close to the former president said Trump was planning to announce his presidential campaign during the third week of November.

In the weeks leading up to the election, investigators have quietly been using grand jury subpoenas and secret court battles to pull testimony from witnesses connected to both the investigation into alleged the mishandling of national security documents held at Trump's Florida residence and the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

They have also brought on a brain trust for expert advice on the Trump investigation, including national security expert David Raskin in addition to former prosecutor-turned-defense lawyer David Rody, who specializes in conspiracy cases and has a long history of working with government cooperators.

DOJ officials have not come to a decision about the future necessity of a special counsel, but have debated whether doing so would protect the Justice Department from accusations of targeting by Biden's administration, according to CNN.

The decision about whether or not to indict will fall to Attorney General Merrick Garland.