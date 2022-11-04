UrduPoint.com

DOJ Considering Special Counsel If Trump Runs In 2024 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 10:55 PM

DOJ Considering Special Counsel if Trump Runs in 2024 - Reports

Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would constitute the need to create a special counsel to oversee the two federal investigations the former president is involved in, according to a CNN report citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would constitute the need to create a special counsel to oversee the two Federal investigations the former president is involved in, according to a CNN report citing sources familiar with the matter.

"They're not going to charge before they're ready to charge," one former Justice Department official with some insight into the thinking around the investigations said. "But there will be added pressure to get through the review" of cases earlier than the typical five-year window the DOJ has to bring charges.

Federal investigators are planning for much post-midterm election activity in Trump-related investigations, including indictments of some of Trump's associates and the potential unprecedented move of indicting a former president, which would be complicated by a Trump 2024 presidential campaign.

Earlier, reports citing aides close to the former president said Trump was planning to announce his presidential campaign during the third week of November.

In the weeks leading up to the election, investigators have quietly been using grand jury subpoenas and secret court battles to pull testimony from witnesses connected to both the investigation into alleged the mishandling of national security documents held at Trump's Florida residence and the former president's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

They have also brought on a brain trust for expert advice on the Trump investigation, including national security expert David Raskin in addition to former prosecutor-turned-defense lawyer David Rody, who specializes in conspiracy cases and has a long history of working with government cooperators.

DOJ officials have not come to a decision about the future necessity of a special counsel, but have debated whether doing so would protect the Justice Department from accusations of targeting by Biden's administration, according to CNN.

The decision about whether or not to indict will fall to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Related Topics

Election Trump David Florida November 2020 From Government Court

Recent Stories

In US vote, misinformation in Spanish is a family ..

In US vote, misinformation in Spanish is a family affair

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Appoints Pedro Moreno as New Deputy Secre ..

UN Chief Appoints Pedro Moreno as New Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD - Spoke ..

1 minute ago
 PML-N condemns attack on PTI long march: Akram Ans ..

PML-N condemns attack on PTI long march: Akram Ansari

1 minute ago
 Russian Undersea, Nuclear Capabilities Drive Some ..

Russian Undersea, Nuclear Capabilities Drive Some of US Investments - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University Radio FM 104.6 hosts Australian ..

Punjab University Radio FM 104.6 hosts Australian Sikh pilgrims

18 minutes ago
 FBI Exaggerating Domestic Violent Extremism for Po ..

FBI Exaggerating Domestic Violent Extremism for Political Aims - House Republica ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.