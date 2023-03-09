(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The US Department of Justice announced today that it is launching two reviews, one of the Memphis Police Department and the other a review of specialized police units nationwide, DOJ officials said Wednesday.

"First, the (Community Oriented Police Services) Office, through its Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center (CRI-TAC), will conduct a review of certain policies and practices of the Memphis Police Department," DOJ said. "Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis requested this review, which will cover policies, practices, training, data and processes related to MPD's use of force, de-escalation and specialized units."

Once the review is completed, the COPS Office will issue a public report detailing its findings and recommendations.

Meanwhile, in a separate review, the COPS Office will develop a guide for police chiefs and mayors nationally to help them assess the appropriate use of specialized units, including implementing the needed management and oversight of these units. This includes a review of tactics, policies, supervision, training, transparency and accountability.

The murder of Tyre Nichols in January by members of a specialized unit in the Memphis Police Department prompted both reviews.

"In the wake of Tyre Nichols's tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. "The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe."

Nichols, 29, was severely beaten by five members of the now-defunct Scorpion Unit after a traffic stop in early January. It is still not clear why the cops made the traffic stop although department officials said Nichols ran from his assailants when they tried to apprehend him. Nichols, a father of a young child, died three days later from his injuries. The five officers were fired, indicted and charged with second-degree murder and other charges and arrested.