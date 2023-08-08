Dollar, Euro Share in Russian Exports, Imports Falls to 30%, 32% in June - Bank of Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The share of US dollar and euro in Russian exports dropped from 32% to 30% in June and in imports from 35% to 32%, the Bank of Russia said on Tuesday.

"The share of 'toxic' currencies (US dollar and euro) in the (Russian) exports and imports fell to 30% and 32%, respectively, in June," the central bank said.

Meanwhile, the share of the Chinese yuan in Russian exports in June remained at the level of 25% and increased to 34% in imports compared to 31% as of May, the regulator also said.

It added that the share of the yuan hit a record high on the Russian exchange currency market, rising to 44% in July from 39.8% in June.