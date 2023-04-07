Dollar, Euro Trading Above April 2022 Rates at Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The exchange rate of Dollar at Moscow Exchange has risen above 83 rubles for the first time since April 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Friday.

At 12:39 p.m. Moscow time (09:39 GMT), the dollar's forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 1.

65 rubles to 83.03 rubles and to 83.21 rubles shortly after.

Meanwhile, the forecast exchange rate of euro has risen above 91 rubles for the first time since April 2022, according to the exchange data.

Yuan is predicted to grow by 25 kopecks to 12.05 rubles.