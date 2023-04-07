Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Dollar, Euro Trading Above April 2022 Rates At Moscow Exchange

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Dollar, Euro Trading Above April 2022 Rates at Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The exchange rate of Dollar at Moscow Exchange has risen above 83 rubles for the first time since April 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Friday.

At 12:39 p.m. Moscow time (09:39 GMT), the dollar's forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 1.

65 rubles to 83.03 rubles and to 83.21 rubles shortly after.

Meanwhile, the forecast exchange rate of euro has risen above 91 rubles for the first time since April 2022, according to the exchange data.

Yuan is predicted to grow by 25 kopecks to 12.05 rubles.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exchange Moscow Dollar Euro April P

Recent Stories

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

8 minutes ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

23 minutes ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

2 hours ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.