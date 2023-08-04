Open Menu

Dollar Exchange Rate Above 95 Rubles For First Time Since March 2022

Published August 04, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The exchange rate of the US Dollar at Moscow Exchange has risen above 95 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Thursday.

As of 09:59 a.

m. GMT, dollar's forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 0.10 rubles to 94.89 rubles. The forecast exchange rate of euro has risen by 0.55 rubles to 103.78 rubles. Moments earlier, the dollar's exchange rate was above 95 rubles.

