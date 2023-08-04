Dollar Exchange Rate Above 96 Rubles for First Time Since March 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exchange rate of the US dollar at Moscow Exchange has risen above 96 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The exchange rate of the US Dollar at Moscow Exchange has risen above 96 rubles for the first time since March 2022, according to the stock exchange data provided on Friday.

As of 14:53 p.m. GMT, dollar's forecast exchange rate for the next day increased by 1.16 rubles to 96.15 rubles. The forecast exchange rate of euro has risen by 2.75 rubles to 105.98 rubles. Moments earlier, the dollar's exchange rate was above 106 rubles.